Image Released of Mystery Woman Found Dead on Scottish Beach

Police have released a composite image of the mystery woman who was found dead on a beach in the Black Isle in the hopes of being able to identify her. The body was discovered on January 30 at about 8.30am, and was found near Inverness’s Fortrose beach.

The shocking discovery was made by passers-by in the area of the Rosemarkie Golf Club at the end of January. Police have been working ever since to identify the body but have not been successful yet.

The woman is thought to be aged between 25 and 35 years old with long reddish blonde or brown hair. She had an athletic build and is white.

Detective Inspector Craig Still said, “We have had a significant response to previous appeals and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch.

“However, this woman sadly remains unidentified and we are releasing this composite image in the hope somebody recognises her.

“One line of enquiry is that this woman may have been present in the Inverness area prior to being found and we would urge anyone who may have seen her in the city to get in touch.

“We are also carrying out enquiries with colleagues across the country and beyond in case she has travelled from further afield and are using every means at our disposal to identify her. This includes assistance and advice from the UK Missing Persons Unit at the National Crime Agency.

“We would urge anyone with any information at all which could help identify this woman and allow us to make contact with her family or friends to come forward as soon as you can.”

