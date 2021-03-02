VALUABLE 50p coins are selling for millions in 2021.

Some of the rarest 50p coins have been revealed and they could make you a fortune if you are lucky enough to own them. Most probably belong to collectors, but it is worth searching down the side of the sofa and under the fridge to see if any rare coins have been forgotten.

The global coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the world, and many people are looking for ways to make a little extra cash and survive financial hardships that have been caused by various lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions. If you are lucky enough to find a Beatrix Potter coin you could be sitting on millions as some characters have even been listed on eBay at over £8 million.

-- Advertisement --



The initial release of the Beatrix Potter coins came in 2016 in order to mark the 150 anniversary of the famous writer’s birth. The most sought-after characters on the coins are Peter Rabbit and Mr Jeremy Fisher.

In 2016 the Royal Mint released coins featuring favourite characters such as Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin.

Other coins worth keeping an eye out for include the Brexit 50p coin, which was released to commemorate the UKs departure, nearly 3 years after the referendum. The coins were released as a limited edition and many have been scooped up by collectors though.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valuable 50p Coins Are Selling for Millions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.