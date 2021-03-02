ELDERLY WOMAN survives for eight days after falling down a 10 ft hole, with only rainwater to keep her alive.

In an amazing show of strength an elderly woman has survived eight days in a 10 ft deep hole by drinking rainwater. Dona Geralda, 76, fell into the hole and became trapped after she had been out in woodland on the outskirts of the city of Curvelo, in Brazil.

A frantic search was soon established after neighbours realised that she was missing. Dona requires medical care as she is diabetic and normally has insulin shots every day.

-- Advertisement --



When neighbours first realised that Dona was missing they quickly began to check local hospitals to see if she had been admitted, they even checked the morgue as they desperately tried to find her. When none of this proved successful they quickly set up a search team.

Local residents set about searching the local woodland in hopes of finding the vulnerable woman. Rosana, a neighbour spoke of the search and how as they shouted for Dona they heard her reply.

Amazingly the woman had enough strength to survive by drinking rainwater as she clung onto vines in a rain filled hole. One of the rescue team spoke of finding her and said, “She was lucid, but she couldn’t explain how she got there.

“I asked how she survived and she replied ‘I drank rainwater…there was no other way'”.

Dona is now recovering very well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly Woman Survives for Eight Days after Falling down 10 ft Hole”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.