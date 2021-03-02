PARANORMAL investigation pair discover ‘human skull’ in woodland when filming for their YouTube channel.

The pair discovered what is suspected to be human remains in woodland near a Bolton pub which has been abandoned. The pair discovered the “human skull” while they were recording for their YouTube channel and quickly called the police after making the shocking find.

Police attended the scene and forensic tests are being carried out on the skull in hopes of identifying the remains. The shocking find was discovered close to Blackburn Road, near Egerton Park, at around 12.35 am Monday, March 1 according to police.

Danny and Felicity Duffy made the shocking discovery which they believe to be a human skull. Danny spoke about discovery and explained that, “I can’t get it out of my mind. I’ve never come across anything like that before.

“We both felt sad. Felicity has been quite upset.

“We’ve only slept for about an hour. As soon as I woke up I thought it was a bad dream.”

He went on to describe making the shocking discovery, and said, “We were doing our normal routine and about 10 or 15 minutes in we spotted something,”

“There was a jacket on the floor. Then I saw what looked like a pebble on the floor.

“I moved the bushes to the side and it was a human skull in the tree line. It really did give us a shock.

“My legs turned to jelly. We rang the police straight away.”

The police investigation continues.

