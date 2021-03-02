NOTTINGHAM bids emotional farewell to store with 97-year history, as the old Market Square says goodbye to the former Burton and Dorothy Perkins store.

The store has been a sight in Nottingham for nearly 100 years and sadly on Monday, March 1 the 21 staff started to empty the building. Burton first appeared on the Nottingham landscape as a Burton suit tailors in 1924, and it came complete with a stone placed by Stanley Howard Burton.

Through the years the store changed and adapted as it grew to cater for women’s clothing too and many of the store’s 21 staff had worked there for years.

Nicola Smith who had worked there for 15 years spoke on behalf of the Nottingham store’s staff and said, “I would say we are a family. It is really sad.

“My manager I have known for 16 years so you have worked together for such a long time and then all of a sudden you have to go your separate ways and it is just heartbreaking.

“We have got lots of regular customers that come in and I will miss them.

“We have got little old ladies that come in and all ask for me. We have chats and it is just sad.

“It is a loss for the high street but retail is not doing great at the moment.”

Boohoo has taken over Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton, but the online retailer is closing high street stores.

