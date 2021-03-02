LIONEL MESSI ‘Will Only Stay If I Win The Presidency’ Claims Joan Laporta



During a debate between the three Barcelona presidential candidates, former president Joan Laporta made a bold claim regarding the future of the club’s star player, Lionel Messi, claiming Messi would only stay at the club if he, Laporta, became president on March 7.

The three potential presidents, Victor Font, Toni Freixa, and Laporta were all present, but only former lawyer, Laporta, brought up the topic of Lionel Messi:

He said, “I have a great relationship with Leo, and he will consider whatever proposal I make. If I don’t win, I am sure that Leo will not stay at Barcelona”, in what was clearly an attempt to sway the fans’ thought processes in their voting.

Laporta continued, “Messi will weigh up the offer we make him. I’m convinced that if the other candidates win, Messi will not remain at Barcelona. He wasn’t happy during Freixa’s time on the board”.

The presidential hopeful knows full well that Messi will play a key theme in the elections on March 7 and he claims that the Argentine is not solely concerned with money, “He’s not guided just by money,” he added, “He wants a competitive team to win. I’m sure he’ll listen to my offer, just as I am sure that if someone else wins he will leave”.

