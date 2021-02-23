Barcelona Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa Promises To Sign Haaland AND Mbappe if he becomes president

Toni Freixa is up against Victor Font, and Joan Laporta, when the fans go to the polls on March 7, to vote for the next president of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, Barcelona FC in Spain.

Speaking to radio station RAC-1, Mr Freixa made a claim that will be music to the ears of all Barcelona fans – if he can make it happen of course – when he said that if he wins the presidency then he will buy not one, but TWO of the most highly sought young players in world football.

He was referring to 22-year-old Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe, and the 20-year-old, Erling Haaland, either of whom, any president in the world of football would give his right arm to sign right now.

Freixa claimed he would inject £216million into the club’s transfer kitty, commenting to the radio, “We will have the most competitive squad for the 2021-22 season. We will not talk about individual players until we sign them”, but then added, when asked about players, “It is possible to bring in Haaland and Mbappe”.

You have to bear in mind when talking about signing players of this calibre, that Barca already have Lionel Messi on their books, but as if that was not enough, Freixa went on to say he would also strengthen other areas of the side by signing two more top players in David Alaba and Eric Garcia, both of whom are free agents this Summer.

