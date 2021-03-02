BREAKING: Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82

Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82.

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died at the age of 82. The Scottish forward won two First Division titles under Bill Shankly at Anfield in 1963-64 and 1965-66 and scored the winner in the 1965 FA Cup final. He also represented Scotland 26 times and would later go on to manage boyhood club Motherwell, as well as Portsmouth.

The former forward made 425 appearances for the club over the course of a hugely successful decade between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals. Under the management of Bill Shankly, St John was the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool’s history when he netted in extra time to secure our first ever FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Leeds United in 1965.

