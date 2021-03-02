Home News BREAKING: Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82

BREAKING: Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82

Tony Winterburn
Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82.

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died at the age of 82. The Scottish forward won two First Division titles under Bill Shankly at Anfield in 1963-64 and 1965-66 and scored the winner in the 1965 FA Cup final. He also represented Scotland 26 times and would later go on to manage boyhood club Motherwell, as well as Portsmouth.

The former forward made 425 appearances for the club over the course of a hugely successful decade between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals. Under the management of Bill Shankly, St John was the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool’s history when he netted in extra time to secure our first ever FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Leeds United in 1965.

League title wins were achieved either side in 1964 and 1966, while the Scot had earlier helped the Reds into the First Division by gaining promotion in his first season following his transfer for a then club-record fee of £37,500 from Motherwell. St John sadly passed away on Monday evening following an illness.

Ian’s family have released the following statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times. The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "BREAKING: Liverpool Legend Ian St John Dies Aged 82".





