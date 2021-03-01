Spain’s Covid Incidence Continues To Drop

SPAIN’s Covid cumulative incidence rate continues to drop

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of Monday, March 1, the country’s cumulative incidence rate has dropped once again, to 175.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, the lowest rate since the summer. Over the weekend 15’978 new Covid infections have been recorded while an additional 467 people have lost their lives since Saturday.

While the majority of autonomous communities throughout Spain have seen a decrease in infections, hospitalisations and deaths, Euskadi and the Basque Country are seeing only a very gradual decline, something which the latter attributes to a premature opening of the hospitality industry.

In Valencia, the Covid restrictions have been substantially reduced on March 1, with bars and restaurants allowed to open their outdoor terraces again until 6pm, with a maximum of 4 people to a table and a 75 per cent capacity. In addition, non-essential retail can now remain open until 8pm and masks are no longer required when people are practicing sports.

Measures have also been eased in Catalonia, where shopping centres and stores with a surface area of ​​more than 400 square meters have opened.

Meanwhile, at a press conference today, Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts, Fernando Simon said that he believes vaccination passports would be a way to control the transmission of coronavirus while supporting travel.

“I think it can have many benefits, but it can also bring problems … As there is no universal access to the vaccine, it can be a problem in that regard.” “It is true that mobility favours us as a country, but we have to be prudent and give professionals time to work on it,” he said.

🔴🎥 Rueda de prensa seguimiento Covid19. https://t.co/QZF06rf1HA — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) March 1, 2021

