Valencia Plans To Vaccinate 80,000 People A Day From April

VALENCIA plans to vaccinate 80,000 people a day against Covid from April as the government’s mass vaccination plan is revealed

The president of the Valencian government, Ximo Puig, announced on Saturday, February 27 that his mass vaccination plan involves inoculating some 80,000 people per day from April 1. He made his statement after a virtual meeting with the heads of the 16 municipalities that have more than 50,000 inhabitants and confirmed the development of three new vaccination centres in the Community to facilitate the drive.

“In a large room we can put dozens of vaccination teams and the same doctor can monitor several of these points in case of adverse reactions. If we move vaccination to many small centres, more doctors are needed, when precisely there are not many professionals in the bag to call,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

If the targets are met, it means that 400,000 weekly doses of the Covid jab will be administered from Monday to Friday, culminating in 3.5 doses being administered by the summer. The president pointed out that this will only be possible if the pharmaceutical companies keep up with the agreed supply.

Currently, just over 2 per cent of the Valencian Community has received two doses of the jab.

At the end of the meeting, Mr Puig praised the effort made by the areas with more than 50,000 inhabitants during the weekend perimeters closures, which are set to end after this weekend.

“This effort has saved many lives, and has lightened hospital pressure in a decisive way,” the president said.

