IKEA Ups Its Online Game

Swedish giant IKEA has turned its focus to improving its digital presence in Spain as more and more people choose to shop online rather than visiting physical stores. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic, the superstore has suffered due to travel restrictions and perimeter closures, prompting it to review its website and online options.

Up to now, IKEA’s website has been rather clumsy and difficult to navigate, but that is all about to change with the launch of its online division in Spain which will be spearheaded by young ‘guru’ Martin Skrip. Mr Scrip has been tasked with recovering the lost ground in online sales and developing novel business models to compete with internet shopping experts like Amazon.

The IKEA Digital Services Spain subsidiary has already got the ball rolling with a huge virtual meeting to explore the new direction the company wants to take. One of the exciting new projects aims to close the gap between physical shopping and digital shopping by creating a ‘place’ app, whereby customers can upload a room in a house and ‘drop’ the products to get an idea of what they would look like in reality.

The pandemic has made these changes more important than ever as IKEA reported a 9.5% of sales in 2020 in Spain alone.

