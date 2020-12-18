Ikea Hiring ‘Chief Play Officer’ Toy Tester

IKEA are hiring a ‘Chief Play Officer’ toy tester, that will not only get to test all the new toys, but will get to keep them too.

The ideal candidate, for the part time position will be between four and twelve years old, and the lucky now staff member will receive all the new toys direct to their door for thorough testing. Honest reviews of the toys are a must, and the lucky child will have all toys to keep.

The role is set to be part time until December 2021 and definitely ‘no adults’ are allowed to apply.

Ikea said, “Do your kids love play and adventure? Do they spend hours turning everyday objects into playthings?

“Have they transformed your sheets and chairs into magical castles and dens or your mattress into a trampoline?”

If the above describes your child, then get in touch with Ikea. The aim is to bring new toys to the store and boost children’s moods during the pandemic by adding more fun and play.

