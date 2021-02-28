Meghan Markle’s $30 Late Late Show Stunning Blue Dress Sells Out In ‘Under An Hour’.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a blue dress and matching pendant for a quick video chat on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Meghan Markle appeared briefly during James Corden’s segment with Prince Harry after the TV host insisted that they call the duchess outside “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” house. Corden took Harry to the home as part of a tour of Los Angeles and even got the royal to rap the words to the ’90s sitcom’s theme song while they were there.

“Give me your phone. How do I find the duchess?” Corden asked Harry before using his phone to call Markle. “I think this is where you should live,” Corden told the duchess when she answered the phone. “You would be the fresh princess of Bel-Air.”

Markle appeared on the screen in a $30 (€25) puff-sleeve dress from Velvet Torch. The Los Angeles boutique confirmed the duchess was wearing its smocked dress in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

“So this happened today!!” the brand wrote on Instagram.

The puff-sleeve smocked dress from Velvet Torch was marked as sold out in blue on Nordstrom Rack’s and the brand’s websites. Markle completed her look with a matching blue necklace and natural makeup.

Followers were quick to comment on how cheap the dress was and how sad they were to miss out. One woman said: “Love it and it’s all gone! I thought the dress costs at least $300.”

Another said: “So cute. Need to pre-order.” Someone else added: “I need it because Meghan wore it.”

