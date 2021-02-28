CRISTIANO RONALDO Labelled “A Failure” Who Has Been “Terrible” For Juventus by a former Italian international player



Antonio Cassano, the former Italian international has laid into the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who since joining the Old lady three years ago from Real Madrid has continued to be prolific, scoring 90 times in 117 outings for the club.

Cassano though, in a scathing rant to Corriere dello Sport, said, “Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they’ve done worse with him than they’ve done before. They’d also won the Scudetto – Serie A title – without him. I think he’s been a failure”.

Ronaldo is currently playing under former Juventus star, Andrea Pirlo, the club’s third manager in his time there, and it is known that the player turned manager is looking to change Juventus’ style, but Cassano insists, “They’ve tried to improve their style of play rather than win. Cristiano just doesn’t work in the same way as Andrea”.

He continued his rant, “He’ll keep scoring goals because he knows how to do that no matter what. He’ll cut in from the left, get the ball on his right foot and fire it in. But Pirlo wants to build the play, pressure the opposition and play between the lines, and this means Cristiano doesn’t participate much”.

The player who once blamed his failure at Real Madrid on his eating too much Nutella, concluded, “I think Cristiano has done terribly over the last three years”.

