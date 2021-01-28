Nutella To Blame For My Real Madrid Failure Says Italy’s Antonio Cassano

NUTELLA To Blame For My Real Madrid Failure Says Italy’s Antonio Cassano, who spent two years in Madrid

Antonio Cassano, the former Italian international striker, played for Real Madrid between 2006 and 2008, at a time when the club had the talent of David Beckham, Ronaldo, and Raul in the squad, with Cassano, one of Italy’s top strikers at the time, expected to do great things at the Bernabeu, but, sadly he endured two dreadful seasons there.

During an interview with Christian Vieri on Twitch, Cassano has placed the blame for his failure as a player at Real Madrid firmly on their sponsors, Nutella, the tasty hazelnut treat, which the company used to supply the club with each month as part of the sponsorship deal.

Antonio admitted to scoffing Nutella directly from the jar, and saw his weight balloon by 30lbs in only seven months, resulting in the club eventually fining him for being out of shape, and overweight, scoring only four goals in 29 games before Los Blancos finally lost patience with him and sold him to Sampdoria in Italy.


He told Vieri that at one point, the club was fining him for every gram he was over his playing weight, as he told how Nutella gave them five kilos of product every month, “In seven months I gained 14 kilos. I ate Nutella directly from the bottle and I didn’t care. I was ashamed”.

