WOMAN left fighting for her life after horrific double stabbing in Coventry.

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was left fighting for her life in a double stabbing. Tragically a man was fatally knifed in the horrific incident that occurred on Thursday shortly before 11:20 am in a residential street in Coventry.

The woman received stab wounds of a serious nature in both the leg and neck, and was rushed to hospital by West Midlands ambulance services where treatment continued on route in the ambulance. According to West Midlands police she is in a critical but stable condition and remains in hospital.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and police have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and have been checking for CCTV footage.

Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara, of Coventry police, said, ‘This is an horrific incident which has resulted in the death of a man and serious injuries to a woman.

‘Our homicide detectives are working flat out to understand exactly what has happened, and the investigation is moving really quickly.

‘We’ll have extra officers out on patrol in the area to offer reassurance, and I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us via live chat on our website.’

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

