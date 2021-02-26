PARENTS charged with murder of six-month-old baby son.

A couple have been charged with murdering their six-month-old son after appearing in court in Warrington. Robert Ion, only six months old tragically died in hospital and his parents have now been charged with the young boy’s murder.

-- Advertisement --



Mum Gabriela Ion, aged 35, and dad Mihai-Catalin Gulie, aged 28, were charged with their son’s murder on Thursday, February 25. On February 18 at around 1pm police received reports of an unresponsive baby at the family home.

Cheshire police rushed to the scene in Mersey Road, Widness, but according to the Liverpool Echo, sadly the young boy could not be saved after he was rushed to hospital. The parents appeared in court at Warrington’s North Cheshire Magistrates Court and have been charged with murder.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said, “A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a baby.

“At 1.05pm on Thursday, February 18, police were notified that a six-month-old boy had been taken to hospital after becoming unresponsive at an address in Widnes.

“The boy was taken to hospital where he passed away.

“Gabriela Ion, 35, and Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, were arrested and subsequently charged with murder.”

The couple are due to appear in court again on March 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Parents Charged with Murder of Six-month-old Baby”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.