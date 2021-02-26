AN ADORABLE and tiny badger cub has been rescued and taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

The Scottish SPCA, a charity that works for animal’s welfare is now caring for a fortunate baby badger that was luckily rescued recently. The SPCA is now caring for a two-week-old cub which is the youngest they have ever looked after. Fortunately, the cub was discovered in woodland near Inverness.

-- Advertisement --



A member of the public found the tiny cub, and alerted the charity to its whereabouts. It is believed that an animal had taken the baby badger away from her sett, before she was discovered by a passer-by.

The adorable cub has now been named Lavender and will be staying with April Sorley a care assistant for the SSPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre. Lavender is set remain with April for about 10 weeks.

April spoke about the adorable badger and explained that, “When she arrived she was smaller than my hand and weighed just 250g, although she’s getting bigger every day.

“She is bottle-feeding well, and has doubled her weight since she arrived which we’re so pleased about.

“As of today she weighs 575g.”

When lavender reaches 12 weeks old she will be weaned and hopefully in the autumn along with other badger cubs that the SSPCA are looking after, she will be released into the wild.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Adorable Tiny Badger Cub Rescued”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.