Only 2% In Spain Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine

ONLY 2 per cent in Spain refuse the Covid-19 vaccine as the number of cases of the potentially deadly virus continues to fall.

The Health Ministry has announced that so far only 2 per cent of Spaniards that have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine have refused to take it, and this includes people who were not able to have it for medical reasons.

Spain is experiencing a decline in the overall infection rate which is good news for both hospitals and local businesses in Spain.

According to senior health official Silvia Calzon, the data being seen is really positive and she explained that, “This demonstrates the acceptance and confidence that the whole of Spanish society has in vaccination.”

So far in Spain 1.2 million people have received both doses of the vaccine. As of Wednesday 2.1 million people from priority groups including frontline medics, over 80s and nursing home residents and staff had received their first dose of the vaccine. Also only around 45,000 people had refused to be vaccinated.

The decline in the number of the cases experienced recently has prompted Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon to hint that coronavirus restrictions could be lessened in the near future. Although he also pointed out that hospitals are still pressurised by the number of patients with the virus.

It is hoped that the number of cases will continue to fall and that people carry on being sensible and follow all necessary precautions.

