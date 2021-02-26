AID for municipalities affected by flooding in Spain

The government are set to allocate funds of up to 120,000 euros for towns that have been affected by flooding.

Joaquín López-Sidro the director general of Local Administration in Andalucia, along with the territorial delegate of Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Junta in Granada, Enrique Barchino recently visited the Granada town of El Pinar along with José Entrena, president of the Provincial Council.

The aim of the meeting was to see the damage caused by recent flooding and reassure local towns that aid is available to help with flood damage. Andalucian towns such as El Pinar, Cuevas del Campo and Freila have been visited recently in order for the flood damage to be seen. During the visits the representatives gave out details of the grants that will be available to towns that been affected by flooding.

López-Sidro, has explained that “the Junta is aware of the budgetary limitations of local entities and we want to convey to them that they are not alone, that they can count on us to help them with resources when they need it most”.

Enrique Barchino, explained that smaller towns may struggle limited resources and said, “we know that the local administration is the closest to the citizen and the first that has to face the needs of its neighbours, in many cases with very limited resources, especially the smaller municipalities, hence the importance of this collaboration”.

