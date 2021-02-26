Katie Price Warned By Police after Being Reported For Flouting Lockdown Rules By Her Own Fans.

KATIE PRICE has been warned by Essex police again after being accused of breaking the lockdown rules by her own fans. Disgruntled fans apparently shopped her to police after she nipped to Essex restaurant Sheesh to collect a takeaway, and then visited customers who had bought her bath bombs.

It is understood that Katie, 42, was warned again about the definition of essential travel by cops yesterday for the second time this month.

An insider said: “Police went round yesterday and spoke to Katie and Carl about essential travel and what is within the rules and what isn’t. Katie hasn’t done anything wrong – she was working – but it sounds like her own fans reported her for the trip to Sheesh (restaurant) and for driving around surprising people who’d bought her bath bombs. She put both on social media. She’s now scrapped trips to meet fans face to face and will video call people instead.”

On Thursday night, Carl launched into a furious rant as he revealed they had been visited by police again, accused of breaking Covid rules. The car salesman, 32, later took to Instagram to say how they had been reported for driving 45 minutes to collect a takeaway from Sheesh in Essex on Wednesday.

Carl said: ‘I just had the police back at the door again. This time because we had Sheesh takeaway last night and someone reported us saying it’s ‘unessential’ that we went to Sheesh to get takeaway.

‘What is wrong with you people? You’re just wasting police time. I’m just going to carry on, living the way I live and so is Kate because we’re doing nothing wrong.’

The police visit comes days after Katie and Carl were caught faking their Valentine’s Day weekend while they travelled 150 miles to a log cabin in Shropshire, and escaped punishment by claiming their trip was for a ‘work shoot’.

The former glamour model had tried to fool fans into thinking Carl had built the cabin in their own garden and stuffed it with pink balloons, roses and cake.

Katie Price is lined up to take part in the popular BBC! show ‘Celebrity MasterChef 2021’ it has been reported by The Sun, making her prime-time television comeback, with show insiders saying that Katie is really eager to show everybody her skills in the kitchen.

