Katie Price Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021

By
Chris King
-
0
Katie Price Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021
Katie Price Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021. image: you tube

KATIE PRICE Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021 and is excited to show her skills in the kitchen

Katie Price is lined up to take part in the popular BBC! show ‘Celebrity MasterChef 2021’ it has been reported by The Sun, making her prime-time television comeback, with show insiders saying that Katie is really eager to show everybody her skills in the kitchen.

-- Advertisement --

The show apparently started filming this week and will be on our screens later this year.

A show source told The Sun, “Katie’s really excited for people to see a different side to her, she’s actually a really good cook, and wants to show off her kitchen skills. She won’t crumble under the pressure of cooking for Gregg Wallace and John Torode, because she has to cook for five fussy kids every night!”.


After appearing in so many reality TV shows, Katie is no stranger to TV screens, being a former panelist on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, she won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2015, as well as appearing in two series of ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Her recent documentary ‘Kate Price: Harvey & Me’ gained her a legion of new fans, as they had an insight into her daily life taking care of disabled son Harvey, and she is reportedly lined up to make another documentary later in the year where she will train to become a voluntary first-responder and paramedic.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Price Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleTennis Fans Allowed Back Into The Australian Open
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here