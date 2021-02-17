KATIE PRICE Makes TV Comeback In Celebrity MasterChef 2021 and is excited to show her skills in the kitchen



Katie Price is lined up to take part in the popular BBC! show ‘Celebrity MasterChef 2021’ it has been reported by The Sun, making her prime-time television comeback, with show insiders saying that Katie is really eager to show everybody her skills in the kitchen.

The show apparently started filming this week and will be on our screens later this year.

A show source told The Sun, “Katie’s really excited for people to see a different side to her, she’s actually a really good cook, and wants to show off her kitchen skills. She won’t crumble under the pressure of cooking for Gregg Wallace and John Torode, because she has to cook for five fussy kids every night!”.

After appearing in so many reality TV shows, Katie is no stranger to TV screens, being a former panelist on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, she won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2015, as well as appearing in two series of ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Her recent documentary ‘Kate Price: Harvey & Me’ gained her a legion of new fans, as they had an insight into her daily life taking care of disabled son Harvey, and she is reportedly lined up to make another documentary later in the year where she will train to become a voluntary first-responder and paramedic.

