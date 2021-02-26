Jeremy Corbyn Snapped Breaking Lockdown Rules Again.

JEREMY CORBYN has been accused of breaking lockdown restrictions again. The former Labour leader was spotted among a group of 12 outside a café during a wake, which did not appear to be following social distancing rules the UK has in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Mr Corbyn, 71, was also pictured without a face covering at the gathering, thought to be around 5 pm on Tuesday in Finsbury Park, north London. He had attended the funeral of a former Labour councillor, his spokesperson added that all Covid-19 rules were observed

The Government’ rules say up to 30 people can go to funerals in Covid-secure venues or outdoor spaces, however, social distancing must be maintained and face masks must be worn where this is not possible.

Mr Corbyn and other members of the group are believed to have congregated on seats outside The Goods Office café in Stroud Green. It is understood that a local chef took the photo of Mr Corbyn earlier this week, claiming he was told ‘you need to go away, this is a funeral party’ by a member of the group.

The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had apologised after being pictured attending a dinner party with eight other people, in an apparent breach of the rule of six. The incident caused public outrage after it was revealed that he did not receive a fine for flouting the rules.

