Almeria’s Manuel Lao and Francisco Martínez Cosentino among Spain’s 200 Richest People

ALMERIA’S Manuel Lao and Francisco Martínez Cosentino are among Spain’s 200 richest people for 2021.

Both Manuel Lao and Francisco Martínez Cosentino from Almeria have again been listed as being among the richest 200 people in Spain. Every year the El Mundo newspaper compiles its long-awaited rich list, which shows Spain’s richest 200 people for the year.

In 2021 the rich list includes two people from Almeria. In the highest Almeria ranking comes Manuel Lao Hernández in 37th place, followed by president of Cosentino Group, Francisco Martínez Cosentino-Justo who is in 85th place.

Lao is the ex-owner of Cirsa, and has been seen in the rich list for many years. He sold Cirsa, which was the first betting company created Spain and he sold the company in 2018. The company went to the Blackstone fund for a staggering 2,560 million. This has kept Lao in the top 40 of the list for many years.

The rich list is calculated using both published and official data and is based on the net worth of the companies. It uses the Mercantile Register along with the CNMV and the European registers to calculate the fortunes.

In recent years Almeria’s Francisco Martínez Cosentino-Justo has been rising in the rankings, as the Almeria based multinational Consentino company expands worldwide.

