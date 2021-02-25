Ximo Puig Advocates for Alternatives to Traditional 8M International Women’s Day Celebrations.

-- Advertisement --



THE President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, advocates “looking for alternatives” in other ways to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8 as he fears that congregations of crowds will lead to a step backwards in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Valencian Government President still claims to support the 8M celebrations, stating that it is “a necessary demand,” however, he explained that the way “to support the cause this year must change.”

Puig, who announced his de-escalation plans for the Valencian Community on Thursday, February 25, continued by saying that celebrations “cannot be on the street, celebrated in such a massive way” but rather that “alternatives” must be sought.

Speaking at the press conference, Puig continued by saying that organisers must explore “other alternatives,” stressing that despite the decline in the contagion curve, it is still a “difficult” situation and therefore all “appropriate measures must be taken so that danger that can be avoided.”

He concluded by stressing that his position is “very clear”: “We must limit the 8M International Women’s Day celebrations as much as possible and celebrate March 8 differently from the usual mass demonstrations because it is not prudent.”

The De-escalation Plan for the Valencian Community – Announced on Thursday, February 25 – Beginning on March 1

The six changes announced by the president are as follows:

Up to four people from different households can now meet up in public spaces; a maximum of two people can meet in private households The municipal perimeter of the 16 cities that were closed on weekends ends The hospitality industry may once again open terraces until 6pm. A maximum of four people are allowed to a table and the maximum capacity on terraces is 75 per cent All non-essential retail may open until 8pm with a 50 per cent capacity Parks and public gardens may reopen. Places of worship can expand their capacity to 50 per cent Sports restrictions: People can practice sports in outdoor facilities with groups up to a maximum of four people allowed. Indoor facilities, including gyms, remain closed.

The new restrictions will remain in place for 15 days and the committee of experts will meet again on March 9 to discuss the next steps in the de-escalation plan, including the possibility of reopening the inside of bars, restaurants and cafes. The current 10pm curfew remains in place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ximo Puig Advocates for Alternatives to Traditional 8M International Women’s Day Celebrations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.