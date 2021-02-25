Breaking News: Ximo Puig Announces De-escalation Plan For Valencia

BREAKING NEWS: Ximo Puig announces de-escalation plan for restrictions in the Valencian Community

Following an Interdepartmental meeting held on Thursday, February 25, the president of the Valencian Community Ximo Puig gave a live press conference at 3pm at which he announced the de-escalation plan beginning on Tuesday, March 2 (after midnight on Monday 1st). The major change is that the terraces of bars, restaurants and cafes may open in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellon after more than a month, and perimeter restrictions on towns and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will cease from Friday, March 5 (they will remain in place this coming weekend).

The six changes announced by the president are as follows:

Up to four people from different households can now meet up in public spaces; a maximum of two people can meet in private households The municipal perimeter of the 16 cities that were closed on weekends ends The hospitality industry may once again open terraces until 6pm. A maximum of four people are allowed to a table and the maximum capacity on terraces is 75 per cent All non-essential retail may open until 8pm with a 50 per cent capacity Parks and public gardens may reopen. Places of worship can expand their capacity to 50 per cent Sports restrictions: People can practice sports in outdoor facilities with groups up to a maximum of four people allowed. Indoor facilities, including gyms, remain closed.

The new restrictions will remain in place for 15 days and the committee of experts will meet again on March 9 to discuss the next steps in the de-escalation plan, including the possibility of reopening the inside of bars, restaurants and cafes. The current 10pm curfew remains in place.

