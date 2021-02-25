Torrecárdenas Radiotherapy Unit Renovation in Almeria

TORRECÁRDENAS RADIOTHERAPY UNIT renovation to help fight cancer in Spain’s Almeria.

The Torrecárdenas University Hospital has been able to finish the renovation of three radiotherapy units. The units are used for cancer treatment and the renovation was listed by the hospital as one of the highest priorities to be completed in 2021.

The renovation consisted of the replacement of one of the oldest linear accelerators that the hospital uses. A new bunker was also constructed as part of the renovation and later in the year the bunker will become home to new cancer fighting technology that is state-of-the-art.

All these improvements at the Oncological Radiotherapy department of the Torrecárdenas Hospital come as part of a fantastic donation that was made by the Amancio Ortega Foundation. The foundation awarded 40 million euros to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and Almeria has been lucky enough to see 4 million euros of that generous donation come its way.

The hospital has already seen one linear accelerator receive software updates in 2017 thanks to the donation along with other technological improvements.

2019 saw a new accelerator arrive and in 2021 the second of the two devices is set to join it. The new technology means that the Almeria hospital has at its disposal state-of-the-art technology which means it is possible to improve survival rates and the quality of life of patients with cancer.

