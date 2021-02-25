PIERS MORGAN mocks tattooed Headteacher for a ‘lack of standards’ but school parents step in to defend the Head.

Piers Morgan mocked a tattooed Headteacher for a “lack of standards” and being “covered in Beckham-style tattoos”, but school parents were quick to defend the tattooed Headteacher. Viewers called the Good Morning Britain host, “judgemental” after he went on a rant suggesting that the Headteacher should not be head of the school or teaching because he was tattooed.

-- Advertisement --



Parents jumped to Headteacher Mr Hill’s defence to say that he was a “fantastic teacher”. According to Hull Live, one parent explained that, “I can only go on my own personal experience of my son in his school.

“And quite honestly, I can stand for the vast majority of parents and the community that, as a headteacher, he is outstanding.

“He turned around my son’s whole attitude and school life, he has climbed over all the Covid hurdles and still put the children’s best interests at heart in every way he possibly could.”

Piers was also called “bang out of order” when a student’s sister said, “It’s bang out of order to judge someone on their tattoos, does that affect his teaching ability? I don’t think it does.”

The host went on to explain his position on tattoos and explained that, “People say, ‘Why bang on about his tattoos?’ I am sorry but when I was at school, you couldn’t have a headteacher with a bunch of tattoos.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Piers Morgan Mocks Tattooed Headteacher for ‘Lack of Standards’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.