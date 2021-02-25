PRINCESS ANNE outlines ‘devastating impact’ of disease on beloved Balmoral horses.

Princess Anne has spoken about her new project during the most recent episode of the podcast OnFARM, as she has backed research into the study of equine grass sickness. This is a disease that can affect grazing horses, donkeys and ponies and it can often prove to be fatal.

The Princess Royal is patron of the Equine Grass Sickness Fund, and they have just launched a three-year fellowship to research equine grass sickness.

The Fellowship hopes to unite scientists and horse owners in a bid to increase knowledge and improve disease treatment in this area. The disease has already affected animals which Princess Anne is close to.

The Princess Royal spoke of her experiences with grass sickness and the sad loss of animals, she said, “Yes, more so recently at Balmoral, where they have had quite a lot of losses, sadly.

“And that’s, you know, particularly when you go breading Highland ponies, and you lose two really nice colts in one go, that’s a pretty devastating impact, as well as the fact that they are working ponies, it’s important to keep those gene poles relevant.”

The podcast was recorded over video chat a fortnight ago and Princess Anne also discussed grass sickness possible cures. She explained that, “I’ve seen the other side of that as part of their effort to get treatment.

“And in the end, if you ask them the questions ‘what makes the difference’ – it appears to be nursing care.

“So giving the horses the confidence somehow to go on living.”

