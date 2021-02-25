The PSOE of Albox asks the Town Hall to support local commerce.

The global coronavirus pandemic has hit many Spanish towns hard but in the recent third wave the town of Albox has been one of the hardest hit, as local businesses and “non-essential” activities were forced to close over the space of several weeks.

The Socialist party have called on Albox’s Town Council and in particular the Department of Commerce to help local businesses. They asked them to create special initiatives in the hope of boosting local commerce after the economic issues that many businesses have faced during the recent weeks.

The Socialist party recalled that last November they designed “a proposal so that the budget that had not been spent on the Albox Fair – which could not be held – would be used to boost local commerce and support the most needy residents”. They said that unfortunately this proposal “was not heeded and fell directly into oblivion”.

Many local municipalities including Húercal-Overa, Vera, Olula del Río and Tíjola are being helped by local councils, and the PSOE believes that the same should occur in Albox.

They highlighted the fact that, “We, the people of Alboja, are the first ones who have to support our neighbours and show solidarity, but we believe that the Town Hall should lead this initiative and set an example, allocating specific resources”. They have also offered to collaborate in designing any such initiatives.

