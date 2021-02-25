MARBELLA, Estepona and Ronda look set to exit perimeter closures as the Costa del Sol Covid figures continue to plummet

As the health situation in the Costa del Sol continues to improve, twelve more municipalities in Spain’s Andalucían Community look set to reduce their restrictions. Among them, Marbella, Estepona and Ronda could see their perimeter restrictions lifted this weekend if they maintain a cumulative incidence rate of below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Malaga Public Health Alert Committee will meet today (Thursday, February 25) to examine the data and decide if the restrictions will be lifted from Friday or Saturday.

In a huge coup for the Community, there are even two municipalities, namely Cañete la Real and Serrato, who could jump from total closure to a removal of restrictions because their numbers have decreased so much. Both towns have gone from a cumulative incidence rate of more than 1,000, where all non-essential businesses are closed, to fewer than 500, meaning that their perimeters may be reopened if the figures remain positive.

The situation remains precarious for Árchez and Benaoján, whose numbers are hovering around the 1,000 mark still; they will need to reduce these figures if they hope to have bars, restaurants and non-essential shop reopened.

As well as the areas specified above, the other municipalities hoping for perimeter closures to be lifted this week are Algatocín, Cortes de la Frontera, Manilva, Ojén and Villanueva del Trabuco

