Breaking News: UK Covid Alert Downgraded To Level 4

UK Covid alert downgraded to level 4 as cases plummet to their lowest since September

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, February 25, the country’s chief medical officers confirmed that the UK Covid alert could be reduced from the highest level down to level 4 giving the diminishing number of new Covid infections. Despite the positive development, Boris Johnson has again insisted that there is no ‘wiggle room’ to adjust the timeline of his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

‘Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 5 to level 4 in all four nations,’ a statement said.

‘The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital, however thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining, and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded.’

The country recorded its lowest number of new infections since September on Thursday, with 84,310 people testing positive in the last week.

However, on a visit to Accrington Academy in Lancashire on Thursday, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his intention to take a ‘cautious’ approach, warning that hospital admissions are still far too ‘high’.

‘I think it’s very important to have a timetable that is sensible, that is cautious, but one that is also irreversible. And that’s the virtue of the timetable we have set out,’ Mr Johnson said.

‘Everybody knows the dates: March 8, kids back in school; April 12, shops reopen; May 17, hospitality reopens; June 21, we hope, if all things go according to plan, a general reopening.

‘And I think those are a series of dates towards which people can work, and I think that the people of this country would rather trade some haste for some certainty, and that’s why we’ve done it in the way that we have and we will still continue to stick to that plan.’

