Breaking News – Boris Johnson Reveals Roadmap Out Of Lockdown.

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has announced on Monday, February 22 the four-step roadmap for lifting the lockdown in England – with five weeks between each easing stage.

The first stage will commence on March 8, when schools will reopen to all pupils and socialising in outdoor public spaces with one other person will be allowed.

The second stage will commence on March 29, when six people are allowed to meet up in the garden, outdoor sports to resume and stay-at-home ends.

The third stage will commence on April 12, when non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms, libraries, zoos, museums, pubs, restaurants and bars are set to reopen – but outside only and with just your household.

The fourth stage will commence on May 17, when gatherings of up to 30 outside will be allowed, rule-of-six inside, weddings, funerals, wakes resume and alongside large-scale sports events/performances.

Before proceeding to each stage, data will be assessed to determine whether the following four conditions are being met:

The vaccine deployment programme is continuing successfully.

Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated.

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.