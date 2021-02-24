THE HUNT is on for drivers who do not wear a face mask in the car in Spain if they are required to do so due to the type of passengers in the vehicle with them.

In the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic most people are now used the fact that in Spain it is necessary to wear a mask for much of the time. So it is no great surprise that when people jump in the car at the end of a hard day they are eager to remove their masks. But, depending on who is with you this could lead to a fine.

Officers both from the police and Guardia civil are now said to be on the hunt for people not complying with the rules for wearing masks in the car. This is not something new and most people are well aware of the rules and follow them.

When inside a vehicle and all the occupants do not live together masks must be worn in order to avoid possible contagion from the virus, and also a possible fine of up to hundred euros if caught.

Children under the age of six years old are exempt from mask wearing and they do not have to wear them either in private or public spaces, this also applies to anyone who has a medical exemption from mask wearing.

It is also worth remembering that fines can be given if when you remove your mask it is placed in the car in a way that blocks your visibility.

