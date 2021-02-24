Fugitive Caught After Cross-Country Chase in Almeria

FUGITIVE caught by National Police after cross-country chase in Spain’s Almeria.

A father and son have been arrested in the La Chanca area of Almeria for numerous crimes including the cultivation of over 300 marijuana plants.

Agents of the National Police have delivered a great blow to drug cultivation in Almeria after they arrested two men, a father and son in La Chanca. One of the men had already been on the run from the justice system.

Police had been searching for one of the arrested and investigations led them to a home in La Chanca. The father was already on the run and during the surveillance investigation police were able to see that he was following many security measures to avoid being discovered by the police. He was wanted by the Provincial Court of Almeria and there already was an arrest warrant issued for him.

According to the police during the investigation they were led to further houses which the father and son were using as indoor greenhouses where they were cultivating marijuana.

The father again attempted to flee justice as he entered into a cross-country chase with police but he was soon apprehended. Once the father had been arrested National Police then carried out searches on three properties where they seized over 300 marijuana plants, an air rifle and kit that was used for the cultivation of the marijuana plants including lamps, extractor fans and air filters amongst other items.

The father has now been sentenced to jail time.

