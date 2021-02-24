Rioters Clash With Police During 8th Night Of Pablo Hasel Protests In Barcelona.

RIOTERS clashed with police in Spain’s Barcelona for the eight-night in a row. Hasel’s supporters gathered at Plaça Letamendi, while the far-right assembled at their usual meeting point of Plaça d’Artós. The pro-Hasel supporters marched down Aragó road toward Diagonal Avenue and made their way in the direction of the far-right rally with masked demonstrators throwing objects at police, a journalist was reportedly injured in the fracas.

-- Advertisement --



Another group of pro-Hasel demonstrators also met at Plaça d’Octavià in Sant Cugat del Vallès, located just northwest of the Catalan capital. During the first seven nights of demonstrations, 112 people were arrested with 77 injured. Two of those arrested are understood to be spending the next few days at least in the provincial jail.

Barcelona City Council estimates the riots have so far caused one million euros’ worth of damage to buildings and infrastructure, including 300 burnt-out rubbish containers.

Demonstrators believe the musician’s right to freedom of expression has been violated by sentencing him for the content of his songs and tweets. Courts convicted the rapper for glorifying terrorism and for slander against the Spanish monarchy, police, and other institutions.

Other demands of the mainly young protesters include ending police violence as well as creating greater economic equity after a year of pandemic-related frustrations.

A 19-year-old woman in Barcelona lost an eye to a foam bullet fired by an officer on Tuesday, during the first night of protests, and on Saturday, the Mossos d’Esquadra police charged into protesters after cornering them on Barcelona’s Gran de Gràcia street.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rioters Clash With Police During 8th Night Of Pablo Hasel Protests In Barcelona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.