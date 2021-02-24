FIRECRACKERS banned during the Costa Blanca’s traditional Fallas week in Spain

The Fallas festival is a traditional celebration held in Valencia every March in honour of Saint Joseph and is commemorated every year with a huge fireworks display, as well as countless smaller shows created by youngsters setting off firecrackers in the streets. However, as all large-scale events are currently suspended because of coronavirus restrictions, the Councillor for Festive Culture of the Valencia City Council, Carlos Galian, has reiterated on Wednesday, February 24 when speaking with d’À Punt that “these will not be normal times, as we know them”.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Galian added that in general, the Valencian noise pollution law prohibits firecrackers, a rule which is usually ignored during Fallas week but which will be enforced this year. The Councillor said that the budget usually spend on pyrotechnics for this event will be saved and used when such street festivals are allowed to go ahead once again.

“Everyone wants to celebrate the Fallas in 2021,” he said, “but it does not only depend on the decision of the City Council, but on vaccinations and the evolution of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Valencian government, Ximo Puig, has announced his intention to implement mobility restrictions over the Easter holiday to discourage travel between the different municipalities.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Firecrackers Banned During Costa Blanca’s Traditional Fallas Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.