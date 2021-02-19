VALENCIAN Community will enforce mobility restrictions over Easter to prevent a surge of infections

The President of the Generalitat in Valencia, Ximo Puig, has announced on Friday, February 19 his intention to impose mobility restrictions over the Easter holidays to discourage travel and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Community. Speaking with Europa Press, the President said the decision to impose restrictions was due to the fact that “it is going to be a very complex time” where the Community runs the risk of losing the ground it has made up in recent weeks in the drastic reduction of coronavirus numbers.

-- Advertisement --



Furthermore, Mr Puig said that an agreement will be made between the various communities and the Government at the Interterritorial Council meeting scheduled for next Thursday, February 25.

“We think that there should be agreement amongst everyone, because it is very important to consolidate now.If we consolidate, we will probably have more opportunities in the coming months to go towards normalization with greater vaccination and greater capacity to contain the pandemic,” he explained.

Speaking about the possibility of restrictions being relaxed after March 1, the president reiterated that the progress made over the past few days can’t be “wasted”; he added that the situation is still “very difficult” but conceded that if the numbers continue declining as they have been, then certain restrictions can be eased off. This is music to the ears of hospitality and leisure industry workers, who expect to see a gradual reopening of their sectors during the next review, set to happen at the same Interterritorial Meeting on the 25th.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Community Will Enforce Mobility Restrictions Over Easter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.