EXECUTION goes ahead with corpse so victim’s mother could kick the chair away after the woman due to be hanged had already died while waiting in line for the hangman’s noose.

The woman was due to be executed for murder in Iran but she died of a heart attack while waiting in line as 16 others were hanged. According to the woman’s lawyer she died of a heart attack but was still hanged anyway in order that the victim’s mother was able to exercise her legal rights and kick the chair away.

Zahra Ismaili had claimed that her husband, who was an Iranian intelligence official had been abusive both to her and her daughter. She had been found guilty of killing him and sentenced to death.

Omid Moradi the woman’s lawyer described online how Ismaili was made to watch 16 men be hanged in front of her as she waited in line for her turn.

After passing out she suffered a heart attack but officials still hung her corpse from the noose so that her husband’s mother was able to kick out the chair and get her justice.

Ismaili was hanged in Iran’s brutal Rajai Shahr Prison which is in the town of Karaj some 20 miles from Tehran. Although mass executions are uncommon in Iran the use of capital punishment is still rife.

