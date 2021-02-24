Body Cameras for London Ambulance Medics to Reduce Attacks

BODY cameras for London ambulance medics in the hope of reducing the number of attacks.

In a shocking upward trend more and more ambulance crews are being attacked as they attempt to help people. Since the first UK lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic the number of attacks on ambulance medics has grown sharply.

Hundreds of ambulance medics in London will now begin wearing body worn cameras in the hopes of reducing the number of attacks. Over 500 attacks were reported between last April and January and a total of 18 attackers were sentenced to time in jail. This is a shocking number of assaults on people that are only trying to help.

The first to get the cameras will be crews at Croydon, South Croydon, Edmonton and Chase Farm stations, this will be followed by crews at Greenwich, Barnehurst, Whipps Cross, Newham and West Ham.

Gary Watson who works at the Croydon ambulance station will get one of the first cameras, he was previously violently assaulted along with several colleagues by a drunk patient. Gary said, “We need these cameras. We get up every day to help people, not to be severely beaten.

“Wearing these cameras should act as a deterrent and if it doesn’t then at least there will be evidence which will hopefully mean tougher sentences for criminals.”

LAS chief executive Garrett Emmerson spoke about looking after the medics and explained that, “Looking after our people, keeping them safe and supporting their wellbeing is our top priority.

“It is shameful that our staff and volunteers can be abused while caring for others and we will always push for the prosecution of anyone who attacks them.”

