Málaga’s La Rosaleda Stadium Could Host Norway World Cup Qualifier Against Turkey On March 27

The La Rosaleda stadium in Málaga is reportedly being lined up to host the Qatar World Cup qualifier on March 27 between Norway and Turkey, due to coronavirus restrictions in Norway, which require a quarantine of all people who arrive in their territory, where the match was originally scheduled to be played.

Malaga is a perfect location for the Norwegian FA to stage the match as they have another away game in Gibraltar a few days previously, so the team will be able to set up its base camp at the Marbella Football Center facilities.

A delegation from the Norwegian Federation reportedly visited the La Rosaleda facilities last week and accepted the rental proposal offered by Málaga, which has the explicit support of the different administrations that co-own the stadium – Málaga City Council, the Provincial Council, and the Junta de Andalucía – with the agreement allegedly closed between all parties, but the Norwegian FA is yet to sign the contract.

However, it has been reported by Diariosur.com that according to sources from Málaga CF, the Norwegian FA has already announced via its official media channels that the match against Turkey will take place at La Rosaleda.

The timing of the date is perfect as it coincides with Málaga’s visit to Cartagena on matchday 31 of the Second Division, so La Rosaleda was not being used, and Málaga is also the perfect location travel-wise, as there are direct flights from both the participating team’s country’s main airports.

