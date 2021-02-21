Marbella: The Football Training Capital Of Europe

MARBELLA: The Football Training Capital Of Europe And Its Top Clubs

Image an immaculate football pitch, set in the Mediterranean climate, with views of Marbella’s famous La Concha mountain, at an altitude of 1,215 metres, and most top football teams in Europe would not be able to resist the temptation of spending some time there, which is exactly what has happened with the Marbella Football Center, as reported by El Pais.

Andrés Roldán is the 48-year-old CEO of a highly successful company called Football Impact, which provides training facilities to many of the top European clubs.

In the last few seasons, the luxury facility has played host to Lokomotiv Moscow, their compatriots from FC Rostov, Östersunds FK from Sweden, British clubs such as Manchester United, Italians, Asians, Spanish, half the German Bundesliga, or the 32 teams from the two main Norwegian leagues, and Liverpool prepared there for their two Champions League finals recently.


Football Impact manages 28 football pitches, most of them in Marbella, through which about 230 teams and national teams pass each year, for pre-season training, or specific training opportunities, and the company also manages another 24 football fields – owned or concessioned – between Estepona, Sotogrande, Alicante, Murcia and in Marbella town itself. 

The company has reportedly signed an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation to host, for the next three years, matches from the lower leagues of Spanish football, both women, and men.


