Covid ‘Vaccine Passports’ Proposed To Reopen UK Economy Could Also Be Used At Nightclubs.

Ministers are considering whether “vaccine passports” could be used in Britain to reopen nightclubs and other venues. They could be required to enter pubs, live gigs, theatres and open up other parts of the economy.

Boris Johnson confirmed a study will be carried out into introducing “Covid status certification” as he unveiled his roadmap out of lockdown.

It would involve using testing or vaccination data to confirm people have a lower risk of spreading coronavirus. The Prime Minister said the review will consider how they could be used to help “venues to open safely”.

But it will be “mindful of the many concerns surrounding exclusion, discrimination and privacy”, he added Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the government favoured testing over vaccine passports as a means to reopen the economy since it is not yet clear whether a vaccinated individual can transmit the virus.

Mr Zahawi described preliminary evidence on the effect of vaccines on coronavirus transmission as “really encouraging”, but said the full data might not be available for weeks. “We have a couple of very large-scale studies related to giving us better data on the vaccines,” Mr Zahawi said:” We should be able to see really good data in the next few weeks from those studies.”

Sacha Lord, who co-founded Manchester’s Parklife Festival, said the events sector had been “shattered over the past eleven months”, adding that any further delay to implementing initiatives such as rapid testing at venues would do “irreversible” damage to the UK’s cultural sector.

“The night-time and live music industry has been discussing the need for on-site rapid testing for over five months, and we have suggested this on multiple occasions to MPs and during Select Committee hearings,” he said.

