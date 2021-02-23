COVID 19 Screenings for Almeria Towns as nearly a thousand more tests will be carried out.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has started a new round of screenings in the province of Almeria. Across six towns nearly 1000 people will be tested during the week.

Monday saw screenings being carried out in Turrillas and Senes with 55 and 68 residents being called to be tested respectively.

Tuesday, February 23 is the turn of Partaloa and Purchena. The Partaloa screening will be carried out from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and it is hoped that all of the 153 people that have been invited will attend. The mobile unit will be placed in the Plaza de la Constitución.

The Purchena screening will take place on Avenida Camino Verde, and 293 residents have been invited. The testing will take place from 3.30 to 6 pm.

As usual participants will be randomly selected based on epidemiological criteria and all invitees will receive an SMS detailing the time and place of the screening. The screening will be carried out using antigen tests, which allows results to be returned in around 15 minutes.

According to Information COVID 19 Almeria, the schedule for further tests this week is the following.

– Thursday 25 in Lucar. From 10.30 to 13.30 in the mobile unit installed in the swimming pool car parks

– Thursday 25 in Urracal. From 15:30 to 17:00 in the mobile unit parked in the Plaza de la Constitución.

