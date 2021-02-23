Niagara Falls Partially Freezes to Create Winter Wonderland

NIAGARA FALLS partially freezes to create a winter wonderland as temperatures drop to nearly minus 20 Celsius.

Many have been lucky enough to see the spectacular winter wonderland that is currently Niagara Falls. After areas of the US were hit with a brutal storm Niagara Falls really has turned spectacular.

New York has been hit with temperatures in the region of minus 19 degrees and lucky visitors have been able to see ice on the top of the waterfall. Visitors also have been able to witness big chunks of ice flowing across the water while others have been fortunate enough to spot rainbows forming.

Although the waterfall may appear to be frozen it actually constantly keeps moving and the water always flows. Due to the fact that the air temperature is warmer than the water temperature the falls have appeared to be shrouded in steam.

The extent of the ice that forms at Niagara Falls varies each year depending on how long the cold weather lasts and Niagara looked spectacular both in 2014 and 2015 after polar vortex events occurred.

Winter can create stunning scenery around the world and earlier this month visitors flocked to a natural structure that has been dubbed an “ice volcano” in Kazakhstan. In what is a truly impressive sight, thousands of visitors travelled into the wilds of the Kazakhstan region of Almaty to get a sighting. Many visitors took photos of the stunning and magical sight which truly resembled a volcano.

