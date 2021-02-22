UK Covid Figures UP For The First Time In SIX weeks

UK COVID figures have gone UP for the first time in SIX weeks as Boris Johnson reveals his lockdown exit strategy

According to the latest information released from the Department of Health, the UK has recorded an additional 10,641 coronavirus infections on Monday, February 22: this is 9 per cent more than last Monday’s figure of 9,765 and represents the first week-on-week increase since the beginning of January. However, the good news is that Covid-related deaths are at their lowest point since the middle of December, with 178 new fatalities reported on Monday.

The figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals his long-awaited roadmap out of lockdown, a four-step plan as expected with five weeks between each stage. The Prime Minister explained that they would need four weeks to ensure each step was working, and then an additional week to prepare to transition into the next phase. Mr Johnson said he wouldn’t ‘take the risk’ of moving things any faster.

Outlining his plan, Mr Johnson reiterated to MPs: ‘At every stage our decisions will be led by data not dates.’

The PM warned that Sage modelling “shows we cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly, more deaths and this would happen whenever a lockdown is lifted.

“Whether now or in six or nine months, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.”

