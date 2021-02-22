POLICE cordon off Malaga CF stadium after a suspicious vehicle was spotted

La Rosaleda Stadium was a tense place to be on Sunday night, February 21 for several reasons. Firstly, the home team Malaga CF was playing a league game against Rayo Vallecano (who they beat, by the way) and secondly, because the National Police began blocking off entrances and exits to both vehicles and pedestrians while the match was still in play.

Shortly after 9pm, the officers spotted a suspicious car parked on Luis Bunuel Avenue close to the stadium, and an explosives detection dog responded positively when it approached the vehicle. The officers were initially struck by how the vehicle was “badly” parked and decided to investigate further. However, a second canine didn’t mark the vehicle, so Tedax, Specialist Technicians in Explosive Ordinance Disposal were called in to examine the car, and the surrounding streets were cordoned off.

Hours later, the National Police confirmed “the actions of the Tedax in front of a badly parked car that apparently had tested positive for explosives in an examination of canine guides. The result was negative,” they explained.

Having established that the vehicle posed no threat, the streets were once again opened up just minutes after the game in La Rosaleda ended.

