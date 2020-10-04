MALAGA fans have been waiting for the news all summer and it’s finally happened: Luis Munoz has re-signed with Malaga CF after a long summer of his future hanging in the balance.

-- Advertisement --



The defender’s contract with Malaga expired at the end of last season but his renewal had been reliant on the outcome of the club’s mass redundancy plan coming to fruition.

An agreement was reached on Monday, September 28, between the club and the committee, appointed to represent those affected. This means that seven players (Juanpi, Luis Hernandez, Dani Pacheco, Badr Boulahroud, Diego González, Renato Santos, and Esteban Rolón) will be free to join other clubs.

The same will apply to Emanuel Cecchini, but this won’t take place until his current loan deal in the MLS expires in January.

Munoz is the fifth player to sign with the club this week, following in the footsteps of forward Pablo Chavarría and goalkeeper Juan Soriano on Monday and winger Jairo Samperio on Tuesday.

Before Munoz, defender Josua Mejías, 23, was the latest to arrive, joining on a season-long loan from Leganes.

Defender David Lombán, who was included in the ERE, will remain at the club after agreeing to take a pay cut and signing a new contract until 2022. Likewise, midfielder Mohamed Benkhemassa will remain part of the squad as his wages were relatively low, to begin with.

This means that with the three survivors from last season (Munoz, Benkhemassa, and Lombán), plus the 13 signings and the conversion of defender Juande’s contract into a professional one, that one place can still be filled before the transfer window closes tomorrow on Monday, 5 October.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Luis Munoz has re-signed with Malaga CF”.