Melilla Approves Removal of Last Statue of Franco With Support of Former Vox Leader.

-- Advertisement --



AT the beginning of February, Vox, Spain’s ‘extreme right’ political party, opposed the removal of the statue of Francisco Franco from Melilla, the last remaining of the dictator on a Spanish public road. The party denounced that the “left” is trying to “erase” a part of the history of Spain and “impose a single truth” on the past.

The removal of the statue of Franco was debated at the time in a committee of the Parliament of Melilla and Vox which opted for abstention in the vote to take the matter to the Plenary of the Assembly. At the time, the party announced that its deputies will vote “emphatically” against it.

However, the Assembly of Melilla has given the green light on Monday, February 22 to the removal of Franco’s statue from the public road, a proposal of the regional government supported by the three parties that make it up – Coalition for Melilla (CPM), PSOE and Citizens (Cs) – and the non-attached deputy and former president of Vox, Jesús Delgado Aboy.

The PP, the majority group in the regional Chamber with 10 of its 25 deputies, has abstained, and Vox, which only has one seat, has voted against.

The three parties of the regional government celebrated the approval of this proposal, with which, according to the majority party of the Executive, CPM, Melilla begins “a path towards a full democracy,” since the statue meant “that the city was frozen in the past.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Melilla Approves Removal of Last Statue of Franco With Support of Former Vox Leader”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.