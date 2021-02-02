Vox Opposes the Removal of the Last Statue of Franco.

VOX, Spain’s ‘extreme right’ political party, have opposed the removal of the statue of Francisco Franco from Melilla, the last remaining of the dictator on a Spanish public road. The party have denounced that the “left” is trying to “erase” a part of the history of Spain and “impose a single truth” on the past.

The removal of the statue of Franco was debated last week in a committee of the Parliament of Melilla and Vox opted for abstention in the vote to take the matter to the Plenary of the Assembly. However, it has already announced that its deputies will vote “emphatically” against it.

The party led by Santiago Abascal defends that this statue represents “Commander Franco” and is not affected by the Historical Memory Law, since it commemorates the arrival of the Legion in Melilla in the war against Morocco in 1921, allowing “to maintain the city ​​of Melilla under the control of Spain.”

“It does not attack any population group or ideology, nor does it have to do with any event that occurred after 1936, so it is not governed by the Law of Historical Memory, a law that Vox has the firm will to repeal when it reaches the Government,” a statement read.

In any case, it assumes that the withdrawal will be approved by the Plenary and already anticipates that it will demand that “the integrity” of the work be safeguarded, “its access” to the people of Melilla and that the commemoration of this episode in history “thanks to which Melilla is still Spain.”

